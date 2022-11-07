Security experts urge caution when downloading your next app

Apps are designed to track and collect data
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has received over 860,000 reports of identity theft so far this year, and according to security experts, apps with questionable security features can open the door for scammers.

Longtime consumer advocate Adam Levin, cohost of the podcast “What The Hack with Adam Levin” said you have to be extra cautious what you download these days.

Levin shared several tips to avoid identity theft via apps:

  • Only use Google or Apple app stores to download new apps
  • Read reviews of the apps before you install them
  • Check the fine print and permissions the app requests
  • Protect your phone at all costs by locking it and using security measures

Levin also reminded consumers that apps are basically designed to track you and collect data. He added that it is highly likely that apps will share data with third parties, which makes using security features essential.

You can report a suspected scam or identify theft to the FTC.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after reports of a car in the St. Joseph River.
Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River
I+M Power warns people to be cautious around downed powerlines, assume they are energized, and...
Power outages widespread throughout Michiana
Police Lights
Police make arrest in connection to overnight shooting in South Bend
Middlebury man dies after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) begins to celebrate with teammates Xavier Watts...
Notre Dame beats No. 4 Clemson 35-14

Latest News

Joe Bryan died after he was shot while working at a restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia.
Restaurant employee dies after being hit by stray bullet while at work
A Chicago man is dead following a fatal crash in South Bend on Sunday morning.
Chicago man dead after car crash in South Bend
Security experts urge caution when downloading your next app
An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday admitted he had interfered in U.S....
‘Putin’s chef’ admits to interfering in US elections