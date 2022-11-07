Reminders ahead of Election Day

(WNDU) - The polls open bright and early Tuesday morning in Michiana!

INDIANA

In Indiana, voting runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You need a government-issued photo I.D., and you need to make sure you’re registered to vote. You can check your registration status and polling place by clicking here.

MICHIGAN

In Michigan, voting runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All you need is a government-issued photo I.D. You can register to vote in person at your polling location. Find your polling location here.

Don’t forget, if you’re in line even when the polls close, you are still allowed to cast your ballot! Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.