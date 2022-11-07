Powerball hits historic $1.9B ahead of Monday night’s drawing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Powerball is reaching a historic high at nearly $2,000,000,000 up for grabs in Monday night’s drawing.

And lottery fever is running high all over Michiana. Plenty of ticket buyers tested their luck at the Marathon on 933 in Roseland earlier today.

One buyer said she’s got the winning strategy!

So I’m here visiting some friends and family, and so I’m on my way back today, so I figured I’d get some here in Indiana, and then get some in Illinois - by Chicago area, then back in Wisconsin once I get home,” said Chelsea Karacson, visiting from Wisconsin.

