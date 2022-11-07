Portion of E. Jefferson Boulevard to be closed through Saturday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, part of E. Jefferson Boulevard will be closed!

The closure will be between Cedar Street and Burkit Avenue for surface milling and paving.

Barricades and signs are in place for the closure, so please use caution when you’re driving through the area.

The closure is expected to be in place until Saturday, Nov. 12, weather permitting.

