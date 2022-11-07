Police investigating Sunday night shooting in south bend

Victim walked into local hospital with gunshot wound
Man walks into hospital after being wounded by gunfire Sunday night
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:00 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting in south bend from last night.

They say a man suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital shortly before 9:45.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Dunham Street.

The man’s condition was not available.

Stay with WNDU on air and online as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after reports of a car in the St. Joseph River.
Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River
I+M Power warns people to be cautious around downed powerlines, assume they are energized, and...
Power outages widespread throughout Michiana
Middlebury man dies after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
Police Lights
Police make arrest in connection to overnight shooting in South Bend
Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) begins to celebrate with teammates Xavier Watts...
Notre Dame beats No. 4 Clemson 35-14

Latest News

A man walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Police are investigating.
South Bend Sunday night shooting
The 15th annual ‘Lighting of Shipshewana’ light parade took place on Saturday with thousands...
‘Lighting of Shipshewana’ attracts thousands to city
Wind storm clean-up
Wind storm clean-up
'Lighting of Shipshewana'
'Lighting of Shipshewana'