Police investigating Sunday night shooting in south bend

Police are investigating a shooting in south bend from last night.

They say a man suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital shortly before 9:45.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Dunham Street.

The man’s condition was not available.

