Police investigating after shooting at Concord Mall

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after one person was shot at the Concord Mall on Monday.

According to the Elkhart City Police Department, there was a fight, and shots were fired. There was one male victim but he was not on scene when police arrived.

It’s believed to be an isolated event with no active threat to the public.

