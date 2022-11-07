Out-of-state crews helping restore power to Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend’s windstorm might be over, but crews from Indiana-Michigan Power are still working to restore power for all Michiana residents.

At the peak of the outages, more than 31,800 customers in Southwestern Michigan and Northern Indiana lost power.

Wind gusts were reported as high as 66 mph, which led to 125 broken or damaged utility poles and 275 spans of wires down in I+M’s service territory, 140 of those wires down happening in South Bend alone.

Because of the extensive damage caused by the storm, crews from Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and New York traveled to Michiana to lend a helping hand.

“As of 10 o’clock this morning, we still had about 10,000 customers out territory-wide, about 8,500 of those being in the Michiana area,” said Corey Ohlenkamp, a communications representative with Indiana Michigan Power. “So, this area was obviously the hardest hit. It’s why we’re bringing a lot of those mutual assistance crews I talked about earlier. The majority of those had headed to South Bend directly right away, and as we finish up our other areas, as Muncie’s crews finish up, as Marion’s crews finish up, as Fort Wayne’s crews finish up, they slowly will start rolling over to South Bend as we need assistance over here.”

The South Bend area was the hardest hit during the storm, and outages could continue into Monday night for some South Bend residents.

“The winds obviously were very high, and while our system is rated for that, a lot of times, nearby trees and things like that are not,” said Ohlenkamp. “I’m sure you’ve seen a lot of the damage reports out here in Niles and South Bend where signage and other debris, including trees, have slammed into our poles, they’ve slammed into our lines, and when that happens, it puts a lot of tension on those wires, that damages a lot of the infrastructure, so we have to get crews out to inspect that, figure out what’s damaged, get our parts in, and then we start replacing that as we go through.”

Officials at Indiana-Michigan Power say they are thankful that many other utility companies have traveled to Michiana to lend a helping hand.

“They’ve come out; they’ve given us assistance,” said Ohlenkamp. “We know that when there’s a storm that affects their area, we’ll have crews that go there. We’ve had crews go down to Kentucky when they had their flooding. We had them down in Florida during the hurricane season this year, and that interdependence, that interrelationship in between utility companies, really makes the difference. It allows us to restore our powerlines much more efficiently, much more quickly, and hopefully gives a sense of normalcy to our customers.”

