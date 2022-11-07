Man checks himself into hospital after Sunday shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a shooting in South Bend Sunday night.

According to the South Bend Police Department, a man was shot in the 1600 block of Dunham Street shortly before 9:45 p.m. The man then walked into a local hospital for treatment.

The man’s condition is unavailable at this time.

