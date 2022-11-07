Man checks himself into hospital after Sunday shooting in South Bend

Man walks into hospital after being wounded by gunfire Sunday night
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:00 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a shooting in South Bend Sunday night.

According to the South Bend Police Department, a man was shot in the 1600 block of Dunham Street shortly before 9:45 p.m. The man then walked into a local hospital for treatment.

The man’s condition is unavailable at this time.

Stay with WNDU on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

