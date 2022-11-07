‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ achieves fundraising goal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk says they’ve blown past their fundraising goal!

They had a goal of $90,000 dollars this year, but they say at last count they’ve blown past that goal!

This year’s event was even emceed by our own Lauren Moss!

At last count, the group raised at least $102,000 for the fight against breast cancer!

