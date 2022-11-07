‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ achieves fundraising goal

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk says they’ve blown past their fundraising goal!

They had a goal of $90,000 dollars this year, but they say at last count they’ve blown past that goal!

This year’s event was even emceed by our own Lauren Moss!

At last count, the group raised at least $102,000 for the fight against breast cancer!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after reports of a car in the St. Joseph River.
Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River
Police Lights
Police make arrest in connection to overnight shooting in South Bend
Three people dead, two injured in Elkhart County crash
I+M Power warns people to be cautious around downed powerlines, assume they are energized, and...
Power outages widespread throughout Michiana
Middlebury man dies after crashing into tree in Elkhart County

Latest News

Right now, close to 22,300 residents have voted absentee in St. Joseph County with more ballots...
SJC early voting on pace with 2018, the race to watch
Powerball hits historic high of $1.9B.
Powerball hits historic $1.9B ahead of Monday night’s drawing
Historic Powerball hits $1.9 billion.
Historic Powerball hits $1.9 billion
'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' beats fundraising goal