‘Lighting of Shipshewana’ attracts thousands to city

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - The 15th annual ‘Lighting of Shipshewana’ light parade took place on Saturday with thousands visiting to check out the festivities.

Many local businesses participated in the drive-by parade with many different Christmas themes. The tree lighting capped off the evening.

“So far I’m really loving it, like I really love the Christmas lights, Christmas season, and everything to do with Christmas so this is a big plus for me,” remarked Blaise Hull.

The ‘Lighting of Shipshewana’ is one of the biggest nights in the city.

