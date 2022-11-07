Goshen gas station sells $150K lottery ticket

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - While the Powerball might be a world-record-breaking $1.9 billion, a few lucky Hoosiers are winning some big prizes!

According to our sister station WTHR, a single $150,000 Power Play ticket was purchased at Gallops-Goshen on U.S. 20.

A couple of tickets valued at $50,000 were sold at Lincolnway Mart on Lincolnway East in Goshen, and Bulldog Crossing on County Road 15 in Elkhart.

The next drawing for the Powerball jackpot is Monday, Nov. 7.

