Chicago man dead after car crash in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago man is dead after a crash in South Bend on Sunday.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday morning. The man, identified as Thomas Griffin, 79, was driving south on Jacob Street when he collided with another car at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard.

Griffin was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The crash is under investigation.

