Sunday Morning Spotlight: Cocktails 4 A Cause

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details from this morning after the Moersch Hospitality Group stopped by the Sunday Morning Show to talk about the ways they’re raising money for those who’ve served with some spirits.

Moersch manages a few names you might recognize like Round Barn Winery and Tabor Hill Vineyards. They spoke with Jack Springgate about their Cocktails 4 a Cause campaign that is focusing on supporting veteran’s groups this month.

They’re featuring their DD214 cocktail at all their locations as they partner with the “We Honor Veteran’s Program” which provides hospice care to American Veterans through their partnership with National Hospice at Palliative Care Organization and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“They came up with the DD214 which is a reference to the discharge papers that service men and women receive when they are discharged. So, this cocktail has just become about all things homecoming to show all our support and thanks for what they’ve done for us,” Member Engagement Specialist at Moersch Hospitality Group Meagan Veldman.

The cocktail combines Round Barn’s Berrien Ridge Whiskey, maple syrup, apple cider, sour mix and is garnished with a cinnamon stick.

