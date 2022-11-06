Power outages widespread throughout Michiana

Strong winds sent the Phillips 66 sign on IN-933 in South Bend into adjacent powerlines.
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 19 thousand people are now without power in Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

Strong winds swept through Indiana Michigan Power’s service territory, knocking trees and limbs into power lines and causing widespread outages.

More than half of Indiana-Michigan’s outages are those in the South Bend area alone, with 14,000 outages being reported.

Restoration times will be made available as damage is assessed and timetables for repairs are determined.

NIPSCO and Midwest Energy are also working to determine restoration times.

I+M says they want residents to be cautious if they see a downed power line, assume it is energized, stay as far away as possible, and report the downed line to 911. Residents can also call I+M or visit their website to report outages or safety hazards.

“The number one thing is staying safe,” said Corey Ohlenkamp, a communications representative for Indiana-Michigan Power. “We stress it every time we have a storm cell like this coming through. If there is a downed power line in the area, you have to treat it like it’s live. It’s one of those things where it’s ‘oh, it’s been long enough, you know. Obviously, it’s safe.’ Treat every line on the ground like it’s live.”

Indiana-Michigan Power says that 90% of their customers will have power restored by tomorrow evening, but some in South Bend might be without power until Monday.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Middlebury man dies after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
Friday Night Football WNDU
Friday Night Football: Sectional, district titles up for grabs in Michiana
Police Lights
Police make arrest in connection to overnight shooting in South Bend
Widespread power outages reported across Michiana due to strong winds

Latest News

The Felix family celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brelynna, who was killed in a hit-and-run...
Family of Brelynna Felix celebrates her life
Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne carries the ball as Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter pursues...
Notre Dame beats No. 4 Clemson 35-14
Strong winds sent the Phillips 66 sign on IN-933 in South Bend into adjacent powerlines on...
Wind Damage Michiana
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather