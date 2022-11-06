Power outages widespread throughout Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 19 thousand people are now without power in Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

Strong winds swept through Indiana Michigan Power’s service territory, knocking trees and limbs into power lines and causing widespread outages.

More than half of Indiana-Michigan’s outages are those in the South Bend area alone, with 14,000 outages being reported.

Restoration times will be made available as damage is assessed and timetables for repairs are determined.

NIPSCO and Midwest Energy are also working to determine restoration times.

I+M says they want residents to be cautious if they see a downed power line, assume it is energized, stay as far away as possible, and report the downed line to 911. Residents can also call I+M or visit their website to report outages or safety hazards.

“The number one thing is staying safe,” said Corey Ohlenkamp, a communications representative for Indiana-Michigan Power. “We stress it every time we have a storm cell like this coming through. If there is a downed power line in the area, you have to treat it like it’s live. It’s one of those things where it’s ‘oh, it’s been long enough, you know. Obviously, it’s safe.’ Treat every line on the ground like it’s live.”

Indiana-Michigan Power says that 90% of their customers will have power restored by tomorrow evening, but some in South Bend might be without power until Monday.

