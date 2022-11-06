Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River

(WNDU) - Berrien County Police are walking back on the identity of the man who drove an allegedly stolen truck into the St. Joseph River on Thursday night.

The driver of the truck, originally identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, 29, of Mishawaka, led police on a chase that started on S. 3rd Street near Ontario Road in Niles Township. The truck sped off, leading officers on a pursuit into Indiana that ended on Riverside Drive near the corner of E. Marion Street in South Bend.

The truck then left the roadway, launched down a grassy embankment near Milton Home, and into the St. Joseph River.

Police now say he is a 35-year-old Niles Township man. He was able to get out of the truck and a fisherman helped him to shore.

