Notre Dame beats No. 4 Clemson 35-14

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP/WNDU) - Prince Kollie scored on a blocked punt, Benjamin Morrison returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and had another interception to set up another score as Notre Dame earned its second straight win over a ranked opponent, beating No. 4 Clemson 35-14.

It was just the third win over a top-10 opponent for Notre Dame (6-3) in its past 10 games since 2018. The other wins were against No. 8 Stanford in 2018 and top-ranked Clemson in 2020.

The loss ended a 14-game winning streak by the Tigers (8-1), the longest active streak among FBS teams. After the game, Notre Dame fans stormed the field, just like they did after beating the Tigers in 2020.

Notre Dame fans storm the field after the Fighting Irish defeated Clemson 35-14 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney pulled DJ Uiagalelei for a second straight game, but this time it backfired. Cade Klubnik was intercepted by Morrison on his first pass. The Irish scored three plays later on Audric Estime’s 2-yard run to make it 21-0.

The Irish relied heavily on their run game, as thy compiled 263 rushing yards – the most rushing yards allowed by Clemson this season. Logan Diggs rushed for 114 yards on 17 carries and Estime rushed for 104 yards on 18 carries. The Irish are 5-0 this season when they rush for more than 200 yards.

Drew Pyne struggled again in the passing game, completing 9 of 17 passes for 85 yards. This marks the fourth straight game that Pyne failed to complete more than 50 percent of his passes after completing 74 percent of his passes in his first three starts. However, he did have a 5-yard rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Michael Mayer now owns Notre Dame’s record for career touchdowns by a tight end after scoring on a 17-yard pass from Pyne with 4:16 left in the game.

Notre Dame will travel to Baltimore next Saturday to face Navy in its annual game against the Midshipmen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.