First Alert Forecast: Gusts to 30 Sunday afternoon; Big cool-down late week

SUNDAY: Few morning clouds otherwise mostly sunny and breezy. High around 62F. Low 42F Winds SSW at 15-30 mph during the afternoon.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and cooler. High 56F. Low 36F Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.

ELECTION DAY : Mostly sunny with a few clouds. High: 58°. Low: 42°. Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next system will arrive Thursday night into Veternas Day morning on Friday. Expect scattered showers to move in Thursday night and will begin to move out by daybreak Friday morning. Behind this cold front late next week high temperatures will fall back below average. Forecasted highs next weekend are forecasted to be 10+ degrees below average with a chance of lake effect rain/snow showers developing Saturday into Sunday as cold air moves in.

