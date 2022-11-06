First Alert Forecast: Cold air invades Michiana next weekend

Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s returns Saturday and lingers through mid month. Expect lows below freezing during this cold stretch of weather with a few snowflakes possible at times.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 39F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Expect a mixture of clouds and clear sky overnight. This will impact viewing of the full lunar eclipse Tuesday morning, but I am hopeful that breaks in the clouds will still allow viewing of the event. The full extent of the lunar eclipse will take place at 5:59 AM EST. The moon will appear red during this time as the earth’s shadow will block out the sun’s rays from reaching the moon. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

ELECTION DAY: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 58F. Low 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next system will arrive Thursday night into Veternas Day morning on Friday. Expect a light shower or two to move in Thursday night and will begin to move out by the afternoon on Friday. Behind this cold front late week high temperatures will fall back below average. Forecasted highs next weekend will be 10-15 degrees below average with a chance of lake-effect rain/snow showers developing Saturday into Sunday as cold air moves in. Little to no snow accumulation is forecasted at this time.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Middlebury man dies after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
Police are investigating after reports of a car in the St. Joseph River.
Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River
Police Lights
Police make arrest in connection to overnight shooting in South Bend
Friday Night Football WNDU
Friday Night Football: Sectional, district titles up for grabs in Michiana

Latest News

Notre Dame tops #4 Clemson in iconic win under the lights
Notre Dame tops #4 Clemson in iconic win under the lights
The cocktail combines Round Barn’s Berrien Ridge Whiskey, maple syrup, apple cider, sour mix...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Cocktails 4 A Cause
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather