First Alert Forecast: Cold air invades Michiana next weekend

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 39F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Expect a mixture of clouds and clear sky overnight. This will impact viewing of the full lunar eclipse Tuesday morning, but I am hopeful that breaks in the clouds will still allow viewing of the event. The full extent of the lunar eclipse will take place at 5:59 AM EST. The moon will appear red during this time as the earth’s shadow will block out the sun’s rays from reaching the moon. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

ELECTION DAY : Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 58F. Low 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next system will arrive Thursday night into Veternas Day morning on Friday. Expect a light shower or two to move in Thursday night and will begin to move out by the afternoon on Friday. Behind this cold front late week high temperatures will fall back below average. Forecasted highs next weekend will be 10-15 degrees below average with a chance of lake-effect rain/snow showers developing Saturday into Sunday as cold air moves in. Little to no snow accumulation is forecasted at this time.

