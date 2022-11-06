Family of Brelynna Felix celebrates her life

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A family asks for the maximum sentence a year after one of their own is killed in a hit-and-run.

27-year-old Gage Martin Rogers first told police he thought he hit a deer in Akron, Indiana, in Nov. 2021.

He actually hit and injured 15-year-old Isaiah Felix and killed 12-year-old Brelynna (Ber-Lynna) Felix, a Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student.

“Right now, our family is obviously still grieving,” said Ali Steyn, Brelynna’s aunt. “At this point, with the sentencing in January, I just hope that justice is served and that he can get whatever the judge feels necessary. Hopefully, it can be the max-sentencing, but that’s up to the judge to decide.”

While they hope Rogers receives a proper sentence for his crime, they took time on Saturday to celebrate Brelynna’s life and remember what made her so special.

“There are so many things,” said Steyn. “Her heart; she loved everyone around her. She was just such a caring person. If everyone could just continue to keep our family in their thoughts and prayers. We’re taking this one day at a time, but our lives will never fully be the same.”

Roger pled guilty to his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash on October 20.

According to the Times-Union, Rogers admitted to leaving the scene of that crash as part of a plea agreement.

“We are hoping that once the case is finally concluded, we can officially kind of move on in our grieving,” said Steyn. “Of course, every day will be a reminder that she’s not here, but with the sentencing coming to a conclusion, it’ll be a lot easier to move on with our grieving.”

Rogers’ sentencing is scheduled for January 3, 2023.

