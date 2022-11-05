Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband. (Source: KIRO, TCOMM911, THURSTON CO. 911 COMMUNICATIONS, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACEY, Wash. (CNN) - Washington state police released audio of a 911 call a woman made before her estranged husband allegedly buried her alive last month.

Police said the husband attacked her in her home, bound her arms behind her back with duct tape, and put tape over her mouth.

When he left the bedroom, she called 911 on her Apple Watch but could only mumble noises.

Police said her husband came back into the room, and when he realized she had an Apple Watch on, he smashed it with a hammer.

According to the woman, her husband put her in a van, stabbed her, dug a shallow grave, and buried her in it.

The woman said she had difficulty breathing but was able to wriggle the tape off her arms and legs and dug herself out.

Authorities said the husband was later arrested.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after reports of a car in the St. Joseph River.
Man arrested after driving stolen truck into St. Joseph River
Baby boy killed in crash involving drunk driver in St. Joseph Co., Mich.
Authorities in Michigan say 19-year-old Stephen Freeman is facing charges after a woman's body...
19-year-old arrested after police find woman’s body in back of truck
Construction on the 40-acre property will start in the spring.
New sports complex given approval in St. Joseph Township
Fire ripped through GTW Enterprises' primary building, but fire crews were able to stop the...
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County

Latest News

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
ISP Superintendent sheds more light on differences in Delphi murders suspect sketches
FILE - President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.
Biden plugs tech bill in California, campaigns in Illinois
Former President Donald Trump reacts to a supporter during a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in...
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents