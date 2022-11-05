Widespread power outages reported across Michiana due to strong winds

(WNDU) - Strong winds across Michiana on Saturday have led to widespread power outages.

Indiana Michigan Power is currently reporting more than 25,000 outages throughout the Michiana/Fort Wayne area.

Meanwhile, NIPSCO is reporting over 6,800 customer outages across northern Indiana.

Midwest Energy Company is also reporting over 3.000 outages.

Restoration times will be made available as damage is assessed and timetables for repairs are determined.

