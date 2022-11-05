Police make arrest in connection to overnight shooting in South Bend

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have made an arrest in connection to an overnight shooting in South Bend.

According to police, they responded to the scene around 2 A.M. on Saturday at the 100 block of Woodside street. Two people were taken to the hospital and according to police they are in stable condition.

The South Bend Violent Crimes unit is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Michigan say 19-year-old Stephen Freeman is facing charges after a woman's body...
19-year-old arrested after police find woman’s body in back of truck
Police are investigating after reports of a car in the St. Joseph River.
Man arrested after driving stolen truck into St. Joseph River
Vehicle crashes into Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in Mishawaka
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
Flock Safety helping SBPD
‘Flock’ surveillance system rolls out in South Bend with promising results