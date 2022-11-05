Police make arrest in connection to overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have made an arrest in connection to an overnight shooting in South Bend.

According to police, they responded to the scene around 2 A.M. on Saturday at the 100 block of Woodside street. Two people were taken to the hospital and according to police they are in stable condition.

The South Bend Violent Crimes unit is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.