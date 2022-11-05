Pet Vet: Diabetes Awareness Month

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sugar diabetes is a growing health problem in people, and it can also occur in pets.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined 16 News Now Saturday Morning with information to share about National Diabetes Month and told us about diabetes in pets and what people can do to help limit it.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you could always send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

