Middlebury man dies after crashing into tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Middlebury man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Elkhart County.

Police say Andrew Hurtekant, 24, was traveling west on County Road 4 east of State Road 13 just before 8:50 a.m. when his Jeep Wrangler ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.

The force of the crash caused Hurtekant to be thrown from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the road was wet from rain. The crash remains under investigation.

