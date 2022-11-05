ISP Superintendent sheds more light on differences in Delphi murders suspect sketches

(WRTV & Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter answered questions about the differences between the two suspect sketches that law enforcement officials used as part of their investigation into the 2017 murders of two Delphi teens.

13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German disappeared during a hike on Feb. 13, 2017, near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi. Their bodies were discovered in the woods near that trail a day later.

Detectives with the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force took Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi into custody last week for the murders of Abby and Libby. His arrest was officially announced during a news conference on Monday.

During their lengthy investigation, law enforcement officials released two different suspect sketches, with the first being released on July 17, 2017:

(AP)

Police released a new sketch nearly two years later that they say more accurately represents the person they believe killed Abby and Libby. The first sketch showed a person in his 40s to 50s, but the new sketch shows a man believed to be in his 20s to late 30s.

(Source: Indiana State Police (custom credit) | Source: Indiana State Police)

Carter explained why the second sketch looks so much different from the first sketch.

“I’ll answer the question in two parts,” Carter said. “One, isn’t that amazing? That he looks a lot like one, and a little bit like the other, depending on the eye of the beholder, right? And I’ve said all along the sketches are not photographs. There are reasons that we structurally – not structurally but logistically – changed the investigative strategy throughout the middle of this. And in multiple phases, some were not even recognized, nor did they have to be. But those detectives are going to do based upon what they know. And what they know comes from the people that live in that community and around the world. Literally.”

In the meantime, Allen’s case remains sealed, but a hearing to determine if court documents will remain sealed in the case is scheduled for Nov. 22.

Allen’s pretrial Hearing is set for Jan. 13, 2023, and his trial is scheduled to begin on March 20, 2023.

Richard Allen
Richard Allen(Indiana State Police)

