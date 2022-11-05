Habitat, Notre Dame team up to build house for local woman

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It was an emotional day for one Mishawaka woman as she received keys to her new home.

Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County and the Notre Dame Student Build Chapter gathered for a key ceremony Friday evening for Shareen Dokali.

Dokali said she thought she’d be living in an apartment for the rest of her life, before finding out about Habitat’s homebuyer program.

Her new one-story home has three bedrooms and a full basement.

“The future homeowner has to take that step and she took a really big step and it can be a little bit scary at times, but I think once you come into the program, and once you’re accepted, you see the community that surrounds you, and this house is possible because of community partners,” said Jill La Fountain with Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County

Applicants must meet selection criteria and have to put in at least 250 hours of sweat equity into their home.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.