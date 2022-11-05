Friday Night Football: Sectional titles, district titles up for grabs in Michiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WNDU) - The quest for a state championship continued Friday night for some of our local high school football teams here in Michiana!

Teams in Indiana competed for sectional titles, while district titles were up for grabs in Michigan. In the meantime, two 8-player teams from our area faced each other in a regional final.

Here are the scores and highlights:

INDIANA

Class 6A Sectional 2:

Carroll (Fort Wayne) 34, Warsaw 17

Class 5A Sectional 11:

Mishawaka 38, Concord 17

Class 4A Sectional 17:

New Prairie at Hobart

Class 4A Sectional 18:

Northridge 34, NorthWood 17

Class 3A Sectional 26:

Knox 42, Jimtown 21

Class 2A Sectional 33:

Andrean 56, Bremen 13

Class 2A Sectional 34:

Lafayette Central Catholic 24, Rochester 8

Class 1A Sectional 41:

North Judson 54, Culver 0

Class 1A Sectional 43:

Carroll (Flora) 47, West Central 6

MICHIGAN

11-Player Tournament

Division 3 Region 2 District 2:

Zeeland West 36, St. Joseph 18

Division 4 Region 2 District 1:

Edwardsburg 24, Niles 17

Division 5 Region 2 District 1:

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 56, Berrien Springs 0

Division 6 Region 3 District 1:

Constantine at Grand Rapids West Catholic (Saturday at 1 p.m.)

Division 8 Region 3 District 1:

White Pigeon 34, Reading 20

8-Player Tournament

Division 2 Region 4:

Mendon 46, Colon 44

