COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Clemson at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football!

16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of Notre Dame’s home game Saturday night against Clemson.

Watch Countdown to Kickoff live from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on WNDU-TV or online at wndu.com/livestream.

Then, watch Notre Dame host Clemson on WNDU-TV at 7:30 p.m. The game will also be available to watch on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.