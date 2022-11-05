2nd Chance Pet: Maverick

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with a dog named Maverick!

Maverick is three years old and is a well behaved dog who is looking for a new place to call home.

If you are interested in adopting Maverick or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue you can call them at 574-400-5633, or stop by the shelter at 4540 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

