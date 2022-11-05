The 11th annual Toys for Tots softball tournament happening this weekend

The 11th annual Toys for Tots softball tournament happening this weekend
The 11th annual Toys for Tots softball tournament happening this weekend(wndu)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Playing softball for a good cause.

The 11th annual Toys for Tots softball tournament is happening all weekend at Byers Softball Complex in South Bend.

The tournament features the Armed Forces Battle, the Michiana Chrysler Home Run Derby, a men’s tournament with Wings Etc., and coed games.

Organizer Mike Curry says Toys for Tots is a mission close to his heart.

“To be honest at one point I was there. Luckily, I didn’t have to go to the Toys for Tots. I had enough family who were able to help me and support me and my daughters and kind of cover that, but not everybody has that support system; and you hate seeing a kid Christmas morning with an empty Christmas tree and no toys to open up and knowing it’s not their fault,” said Curry.

They hope to raise over $23,000 this year.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after reports of a car in the St. Joseph River.
Man arrested after driving stolen truck into St. Joseph River
Baby boy killed in crash involving drunk driver in St. Joseph Co., Mich.
Authorities in Michigan say 19-year-old Stephen Freeman is facing charges after a woman's body...
19-year-old arrested after police find woman’s body in back of truck
Construction on the 40-acre property will start in the spring.
New sports complex given approval in St. Joseph Township
Fire ripped through GTW Enterprises' primary building, but fire crews were able to stop the...
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County

Latest News

Friday Night Football WNDU
Friday Night Football: Sectional titles, district titles up for grabs in Michiana
Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) throws a pass during the second quarter of the NCAA...
Notre Dame gears up for heavyweight fight against No. 4 Clemson
ISP Superintendent sheds more light on differences in Delphi murders suspect sketches
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy Friday night with stronger winds Saturday afternoon