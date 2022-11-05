The 11th annual Toys for Tots softball tournament happening this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Playing softball for a good cause.

The 11th annual Toys for Tots softball tournament is happening all weekend at Byers Softball Complex in South Bend.

The tournament features the Armed Forces Battle, the Michiana Chrysler Home Run Derby, a men’s tournament with Wings Etc., and coed games.

Organizer Mike Curry says Toys for Tots is a mission close to his heart.

“To be honest at one point I was there. Luckily, I didn’t have to go to the Toys for Tots. I had enough family who were able to help me and support me and my daughters and kind of cover that, but not everybody has that support system; and you hate seeing a kid Christmas morning with an empty Christmas tree and no toys to open up and knowing it’s not their fault,” said Curry.

They hope to raise over $23,000 this year.

