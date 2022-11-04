WNDU hosts ‘Turkeys on the Table’ phone drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After two weeks of hard work, we hosted one last push Friday evening for our Turkeys on the Table Challenge.

We held a phone bank with our friends from the Food Bank of Northern Indiana to take your pledges as we continue to help provide turkeys for families this season.

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is seeing a 40 percent increase in food assistance compared to 2021 in the six-county area it serves. Meanwhile, turkey prices have increased 73 percent.

Our neighbors who struggle to put food on the table often make difficult choices between food and other necessities. They will skip the turkey and food in general to pay for other necessities.

Marijo Martinec, who is the longtime executive director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, joined us at The WNDU Studios for the first-ever Turkeys on the Table Challenge. She told us more about the response to the event in the video below:

If you missed Friday’s phone drive, it’s not too late to donate! $20 buys a family a turkey for Thanksgiving, and our partners will match your pledge! You can donate by clicking here.

In addition to matching your $20 pledge, our partners made sizable donations to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana to help the cause.

Teachers Credit Union (TCU) made a $5,000 donation, the South Bend REALTORS Association donated $2,000, and Meijer made a $1,000 contribution. You can watch their check presentations in the videos below:

Once again, you can donate by clicking here!

