Vehicle crashes into Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in Mishawaka
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union on W. Edison Road in Mishawaka after a vehicle crashed into the building.
Details are limited at this time, but so far no major injuries have been reported.
