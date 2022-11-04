Susanna’s Kitchen gets major donations

By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

A big chunk of change was awarded to Susanna’s Kitchen, a non-profit in Elkhart that has been feeding the hungry for forty years.

The non-profit provides a hot meal and a “we care attitude” to anyone who walks through their doors.

They have been operating since 1982.

“Down at Grace Methodist Church down on Division Street and it started out with making soup and sandwiches,” said Chairman of Susanna’s Kitchen Dale McDowell.

The non-profit was recently awarded $65,000 in grants from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and 100 Women Who Care.

This money will help with some renovations at Grace Lutheran Church in Elkhart, the non-profits newest location.

“It’s a beautiful church and we’re glad that they are going to have us. And we are in the neighborhood that we need to be because a lot of our clients are people that are food challenged, so we feed whoever comes through the door with no questions,” said McDowell.

They also need to fix some plumbing and ventilation issues before they can start cooking again.

Expenses may exceed $150,000.

“It all goes to Susanna’s Kitchen. I have one paid employee who is a cook. She is a tremendous cook and everybody else is volunteers. We get food from the food bank so practically every dollar goes towards feeding people that are challenged as far as food,” said McDowell.

They will remain closed until the repairs are made, so there is some urgency to raise money.

“We’re trying to get things done as quick as we can because the weather is getting colder,” said McDowell.

Susanna’s Kitchen serves about 25,000 meals a year and also provides things like clothing.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

