Republican Sen. Tim Scott speaks at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A self-described “unbridled optimist” spoke of his dream for a unified United States of America on Friday.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina is one of only 11 African Americans to serve in the U.S. Senate and one of only four ever elected as a Republican.

Senator Scott today signed his new book on the Notre Dame campus.

“America, a Redemption Story” reveals that Scott wasn’t born an optimist.

“As a kid who grew up in a single-parent household mired in poverty, the one thing that I didn’t understand when I was 14 or 15, young person, was that we lived in, we lived in the greatest country on earth.”

Scott was only seven years old when his parents divorced, and he and his mother moved in with his grandparents.

Scott’s mother was a nurse’s aide, while his grandmother worked as a maid.

His grandfather never learned how to read. In fact, Scott had to take his grandfather to the polls to vote in 2008, where Scott pointed to the name Barak Obama.

“And I looked over and saw tears streaming down his cheeks. Because he could not believe that America had evolved so far that there was even a prospect of an African American president,” Sen. Scott told a crowd at the Hesburgh Library.

Although Scott himself says he had been stopped more than 20 times for “driving while black,” he believes race relations are better than they’ve ever been.

“Trust me, and you all are experiencing the same thing I’m experiencing. You look around and people are dating who they want to date, they’re living where they want to live, they’re going to schools they want to go to,” Scott said. “The fact of the matter is that I can’t think of a better time to live in America than 2022, until next year, 2023 right? We are just constantly getting better.”

As for the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, Sen. Scott does not blame President Trump.

“I blame the people who broke into the Capitol looking for people to do harm to, and to do what they wanted to do, and I don’t blame the people who were outside.”

While some say our democracy was in jeopardy that day, “Not even close.” Said Sen. Scott. “The actions of the senators in that room, Republicans and Democrats were focused on preserving the public, serving the people.

