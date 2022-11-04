ND Women’s soccer bows out in ACC semis

Notre Dame Soccer Generic WNDU
Notre Dame Soccer Generic WNDU(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CARY, NC (WNDU) - The #5 Florida State women’s soccer team advanced to the ACC Championship in penalty kicks over No. 4 Notre Dame Thursday night. The score was 3-3 at the end of overtime and the Seminoles advanced 4-2 on PKs.

It was a back-and-forth affair. Florida State took the first lead 13 minutes in, but the Irish responded less than a minute later with an equalizer from Korbin Albert.

FSU took back the lead in the 32nd minute with a PK, and took that 2-1 lead into halftime. But midway through the 2nd half, Albert flipped the script with a pair of goals less than a minute apart to put the Irish ahead 3-2.

The Seminoles refused to go away in regulation, however, tying the game again in the 73rd minute. That score would hold through two overtime periods, forcing a PK shootout.

FSU missed their first attempt, but their goalie denied ND’s first attempt to keep the two sides level. From there the Seminoles nailed every attempt, eventually winning the shootout 4-2.

