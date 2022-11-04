Marian girls basketball defeats Mishawaka 56-27

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - High school hoops season is descending upon us – and believe it or not, we’re already in the early stages, as some girls basketball teams here in Michiana have started of their regular seasons.

The Marian Knights hosted their crosstown rival Mishawaka on Thursday night. The Knights’ season began on Tuesday night at Bremen, where they beat the Lions 53-36 to start their season 1-0.

On Thursday night, they took care of business once again, defeating Mishawaka 56-27. Neveah Foster led Marian with 30 points. In just two games, she’s already scored 66 points this season thanks to a 36-point performance in the season opener at Bremen.

The Knights, who were ranked No.1 in the Class 3A ICGSA Preseason Poll, will take the court once again this upcoming Tuesday night, Nov. 8, at Plymouth. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

