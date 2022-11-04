How to tailgate in terrible weather ahead of ND vs. Clemson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Football fans are rolling into town for the big matchup between the Irish and the Clemson Tigers.

However high winds and rain chances are rolling in right behind them which could make tailgating a little more difficult than usual.

Tents are not recommended this weekend because of the high winds. The best way to stay dry and hassle-free is by wearing a poncho.

That should keep you dry for the morning and eliminate the risk of your tent blowing away. If you do go with a tent, make sure it is secured to the ground or your vehicle even more than normal.

Even though the weather isn’t going to be too extreme, Notre Dame has a system in place so you know if you need to take shelter.

“We have an indoor, and outdoor I.P.P.A system. So we have speakers that we test several times a year throughout the entire campus so we can make sure they can be heard no matter where you are on campus,” said N.D. Senior Director of Emergency Management Tracy Skibins.

To find out where you can get ready for the game and out of the wind and rain, head to und.com.fbgameday or experiencesandevents.nd.edu.

Many fans are driving to the game, but there’s some advice for those who want to stretch their dollar at the pump.

The biggest piece of advice is to fill up in a state that doesn’t touch the great lakes.

States like Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Illinois are all recovering from a big wholesale price surge which has some gas stations reaching more than $4.30 a gallon in this region.

Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy says the wholesale prices just dropped overnight which means prices at the pump will be going down very soon.

For out-of-towners, try to make it out of the region before filling up all the way. Those who live in Michiana should only fill up with what they need because you might be able to get it for cheaper in a few days.

“GasBuddy has a terrific tool called the trip-cost calculator that will basically take into consideration where you’re going, if it’s a round trip, and how much gas you’re leaving with and that will probably spit out stations to fill up at that are not in Indiana, or if you are, it might only have you fill up with a few gallons to get out of the expensive areas,” said GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan.

You can find the Gas Trip Calculator by following this link.

