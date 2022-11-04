Historic White Pigeon building saved from demolition

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic Main Street building has been saved from demolition for now!

Our partners at WOOD-TV report the former “The Tasty Nut Shop and Soda Bar” has been saved... at least until April.

Repairs are headed for a historic White Pigeon building.
Repairs are headed for a historic White Pigeon building.(Courtesy of Tasty Nut Shop and Soda Bar's website)

The dispute over the safety of the building led to demolition plans which remained until the construction board of appeals reversed it this week. The zoning administrator and current owners gave conflicting reports over independent engineers’ safety assessments.

But ultimately, the owners have until the end of April to finance stabilization for $35,000.

