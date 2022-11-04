Fall back: Daylight saving time ends Sunday

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Daylight saving time is ending.

We’re falling back one hour this Sunday at 2 a.m., which means you’ll get to enjoy more light in the morning.

It’s also a good time to put new batteries in warning devices such as smoke detectors and hazard warning radios.

The time change is not observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

