Local 90-year-old fulfills dream of skydiving

By Samantha Albert
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you were able to do one thing you’ve always wanted to do, what would it be?

For Walter Luebke, a 90-year-old resident at Brentwood at Elkhart Independent Living, it was jumping out of a plane.

“I was shaking more than a turkey at Thanksgiving time,” Luebke said.

Residents at Bentwood at Elkhart Independent Living are given the opportunity to “Live the Dream,” and either recreate a memory or fulfill a lifelong wish.

When Luebke was asked what was on his Bucket List, he had only one answer, to go skydiving with his grandson.

“Well, I always wanted to do this, I think it was way back in the 1970s I got the urge to jump. I don’t know who I talked to about it, but I wanted to jump, and I just didn’t know where to go to,” Luebke said.

Brentwood at Elkhart Independent Living is one of many communities that have helped senior citizens to live their dream, and thanks to a partnership with Wish of a Lifetime, they have been able to do that for every resident that has asked.

“I mean that’s what life is about. You reaching those goals, those dreams in life and here at Brentwood, that’s what we want to do for the community as a whole,” said John Coleman, the Senior Vibrant Life Activity Director.

Before Luebke got to Brentwood, he had searched for opportunities to skydive, but wasn’t able to find one.

“This last summer I stopped at a couple of airports to see if I could get some information. I couldn’t find anything, so when I came here Meghan says, what’s on your bucket list, and I said I want to skydive. ‘We’ll work on it.’ Three months later I did it,” Luebke said.

On Saturday, October 29th, Luebke travelled to Chicagoland Skydiving Center, where he geared up and took to the sky.

“You did that? Yes. Weren’t you scared? Yes,” Luebke said.

Brenna Brown, a Vibrant Life Assistant was the one that drove Luebke to the center and said his courage was nothing but inspiring.

“He’s inspiring everybody, like he’s 90-years-old and to see him jump out of a plane is kind of crazy,” Brown said.

Luebke’s jump didn’t just inspire friends and family to take the jump as well, but it has also helped inspire more residents into “Living the Dream.”

“We’re hearing more and more residents as they get excited of seeing other residents get their goals granted, of what they want to do in their life.”

Even if those goals aren’t as extreme as jumping thousands of feet out of a plane.

To donate and help make more dreams come true, visit these websites for Wish of a Lifetime, or Brentwood at Elkhart Independent Living.

