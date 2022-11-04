2 arrested in connection to battery of disabled child in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, two people were arrested in connection to the battery of a disabled child after a shots-fired investigation in South Bend.

According to the South Bend Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Haney Street on reports of two individuals shooting at each other.

Upon further investigation of evidence, police arrested one suspect, identified as Rahaam Oliver, 18, for attempted battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. A second suspect was then detained in the altercation, identified as Derrick Burton, 18. Both Oliver and Burton were suspects in a separate battery case that resulted in a disabled child being injured on Oct. 20.

Oliver and Burton were transported to the St. Joseph County Jail and face felony charges.

An active investigation is underway.

