Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition is underway in the Hoosier state!

The competition brings 54 different Indiana-based companies from 43 communities together to find out what the “coolest thing made in Indiana” is.

The competition is meant to showcase the state’s rich manufacturing history.

“One of the really great things about this tournament is that it draws some really big companies – that make some very-well known products – who compete right alongside some emergent ones that are just starting to make their mark,” said Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber president and CEO in a press release. “We expect to see some David vs. Goliath matchups, and you just never know how these contests will turn out. We encourage all entrants to get the word out to their staff, families, customers, partners, and on their social media accounts to rally support for their product.”

Entries from our area include:

ELKHART - Dec-O-Art

The Dec-O-Art company creates custom decals. They are created using sophisticated nameplate technology, only available to a handful of U.S. product ID specialists.

LOGANSPORT - Fiberglass Freaks

They specialize exclusively in 1966 BATMOBILE™ Replicas.

ROCHESTER - FMS Seating

FMS foldaway seats easily fold up against the vehicle wall, making way for storage, living/working space, or ADA passengers. The newly redesigned Camper Van Foldaway seat is the slimmest, lightest, and most customizable 3-point foldaway on the market.

NAPPANEE - Gen-Y Hitch

The EXECUTIVE Fifth Wheel to Gooseneck pin box allows the user to hook a Fifth Wheel RV to the truck with a gooseneck ball. This technology eliminates the bulky Fifth Wheel from the back of the truck so the user can have full use of the bed when not towing the camper trailer.

PLYMOUTH - Hoosier Park Tires

Hoosier Racing Tire is the largest race tire manufacturer in the world. Hoosier has grown to produce over 1000 different types of race tires. The company has its own 300-mph test wheel; a technology center; state-of-the-art, fully integrated production facilities, and a high-tech mixing plant.

GOSHEN - Janus Motorcycles

GOSHEN - Weiland Designs

The Revolution helm chair is changing the Marine industry. The dynamic new captain chairs offer superior comfort and unrivaled design flexibility in a sleek and modern package.

SOUTH BEND - Pure Green Farms

Pure Green Farms grows fresh leafy lettuce 365 days a year from our South Bend greenhouse with state-of-the-art technology.

SOUTH BEND - Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversion

SYRACUSE - Polywood

The Elevate 12-Piece Pit Sectional can be styled for a moonlit movie night with the family or rearranged into intimate conversation nooks whenever the mood strikes.

Last year’s winner was Janus Motorcycles out of Goshen! This year’s champion will be announced on Dec. 14, at the Indiana Chamber’s Best IN Manufacturing Luncheon.

