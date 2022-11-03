Special judge to be appointed in Delphi murders case

Carroll County Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself from the case
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation(WTHR)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - A special judge will be appointed to hear the case against Richard Allen, the man who is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis says Carroll County Judge Benjamin Diener has recused himself from the case. Trial court judges do not have to give a reason for recusal.

The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case.

Meanwhile, Allen was transferred Thursday to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons. That was requested by the Sheriff of Carroll County.

16 News Now has also recently learned Allen’s first bail was set at $20 million, but the prosecutor says he’s now being held without bond. This information comes from mycase.IN.gov.

A case number has also been released on MyCase, which means you can follow this case more closely. It will let you follow Allen’s court dates and see what he’s charged with.

A hearing to determine if court documents will remain sealed in the case is scheduled for Nov. 22.

Allen’s pretrial Hearing is set for Jan. 13, 2023, and his trial is scheduled to begin on March 20, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Youth sports complex closer to reality
Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say
Berrien Hills Golf Club development
New life coming to former Berrien Hills Golf Club
Baby boy killed in crash involving drunk driver in St. Joseph Co., Mich.
Construction on the 40-acre property will start in the spring.
New sports complex given approval in St. Joseph Township

Latest News

The prosecutor's motion claims there is not enough evidence to prove the five charges that are...
Prosecutor wants 5 charges dropped against Kegan Kline in child porn case
According to mycase.IN.gov, Richard Allen's first bail was set at $20 million, but the...
Man charged in Delphi murders case originally had $20 million bail
'Flock' surveillance system rolls out in South Bend with promising results.
'Flock' surveillance system rolls out in South Bend with promising results
Flock Safety helping SBPD
‘Flock’ surveillance system rolls out in South Bend with promising results
It happened just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 1600 block of Huey Street.
One dead after shooting in South Bend last weekend