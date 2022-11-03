Special judge to be appointed in Delphi murders case

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - A special judge will be appointed to hear the case against Richard Allen, the man who is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis says Carroll County Judge Benjamin Diener has recused himself from the case. Trial court judges do not have to give a reason for recusal.

The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case.

Meanwhile, Allen was transferred Thursday to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons. That was requested by the Sheriff of Carroll County.

16 News Now has also recently learned Allen’s first bail was set at $20 million, but the prosecutor says he’s now being held without bond. This information comes from mycase.IN.gov.

A case number has also been released on MyCase, which means you can follow this case more closely. It will let you follow Allen’s court dates and see what he’s charged with.

A hearing to determine if court documents will remain sealed in the case is scheduled for Nov. 22.

Allen’s pretrial Hearing is set for Jan. 13, 2023, and his trial is scheduled to begin on March 20, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.