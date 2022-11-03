Several department fight against LaPorte County fire

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - LaPorte County dispatch confirms that crews were called to the scene of a fire around 1:15am Thursday.

The fire is at an address on County Road 800 North.

There are currently still five departments on scene, but most have been cleared to leave.

This is a breaking story and will continue to have updates as more information is known.

