Several department fight against LaPorte County fire
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - LaPorte County dispatch confirms that crews were called to the scene of a fire around 1:15am Thursday.
The fire is at an address on County Road 800 North.
There are currently still five departments on scene, but most have been cleared to leave.
This is a breaking story and will continue to have updates as more information is known.
