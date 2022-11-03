Salvation Army hosts ‘Red Kettle Kickoff’ in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s that time of year! The Salvation Army is bringing out the red kettles to start its Christmas campaign.

During a news conference on Wednesday in Elkhart, LTS. Corps Officer Joshua Hubbard shared how important this fundraiser is for the organization.

“Having a kettle kickoff lets the community know that we are here, and we are ready to serve them through this way,” Hubbard said. “So, it’s a great way for the community to engaged with what’s going to happen, because Christmas time we can’t do what we do without the community.”

There will be nine kettles around Elkhart with the goal of raising$ 500,000 this season.

