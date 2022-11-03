Prosecutor wants 5 charges dropped against Kegan Kline in child porn case

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A prosecutor is asking for the court to dismiss five charges against Kegan Kline in his child pornography case.

That’s according to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis. As you may remember, Kline admitted to creating the fake online “anthony_shots” profile to meet underage girls and receive explicit photos.

According to investigators, that profile was one of the last to communicate with Libby German, one of the two teens who was murdered more than five-and-a-half years ago in Delphi.

It’s important to note that Kline has not been charged in connection to the Delphi murders case.

The prosecutor’s motion claims there is not enough evidence to prove the five charges that are being asked to be dismissed. Kline had been facing 30 counts ranging from possession of child porn and exploitation to obstruction of justice.

Kline has been held at the Miami County Jail for more than two years. His jury trial is set for Jan. 18, 2023.

Kegan Anthony Kline
Kegan Anthony Kline(Miami County Sheriff's Office)

