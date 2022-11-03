Police investigating after car drives into St. Joseph River

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a car allegedly drove into the St. Joseph River on Thursday.

A large police presence is on scene after reports of a car in the river near the intersection of Riverside Drive and E. Marion Street.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage.

