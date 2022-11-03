Pfizer tests combined COVID-19 and flu shot

FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in...
FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in Augusta, Maine, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer has launched its study of a combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine.

On Thursday, Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced that the first participant has received a dose in Phase 1 of the trial.

The shot contains Pfizer’s updated, bivalent COVID-19 boosters and its flu vaccine.

The bivalent booster targets the original COVID-19 strain and two omicron subvariants.

Other vaccine makers also are studying combination vaccines.

Novavax announced this month that its combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine candidate generated immune responses against coronavirus and influenza strains in an early clinical trial.

Moderna is also developing a combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine and another combination vaccine targeting flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Youth sports complex closer to reality
Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say
Berrien Hills Golf Club development
New life coming to former Berrien Hills Golf Club
Convicted murderer out on parole arrested for rape, six felonies
Convicted murderer out on parole arrested for rape, 6 felonies
Construction on the 40-acre property will start in the spring.
New sports complex given approval in St. Joseph Township

Latest News

Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes...
Amoxicillin is in short supply; what to do if you need it
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
UN agency: No evidence seen for Moscow’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine
Baby boy killed in crash involving drunk driver in St. Joseph Co., Mich.