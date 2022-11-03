One dead after shooting in South Bend last weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the two victims in a shooting last weekend in South Bend has passed away, elevating the case to a homicide investigation.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 1600 block of Huey Street.

Police say Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City was pronounced dead at the hospital this week as a result of the injuries he suffered in the shooting. His family has been notified.

Police say the second victim continues to recover from his injuries.

This is an active and ongoing investigation by the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP to submit an anonymous tip.

