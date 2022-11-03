No. 9 Irish beat Truman State 92-47 in exhibition game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Basketball returned to Purcell Pavilion Monday night tonight, as head coach Niele Ivey and the No. 9 Notre Dame women’s basketball team faced Division II opponent Truman State in an exhibition game.

Over 1,000 fans were on hand to watch the Irish cruise to a 92-47 win over Truman State.

Five players for the Irish scored in double figures, including 2022 ACC Rookie of the Year Sonia Citron, who led the team with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

“We’ve been practicing and getting beat up on with the guys, our practice guys,” said Ivey after the game. “They’re really good, really strong, really athletic, so it was nice to go up against a different opponent – one that doesn’t know our plays, so that we can work on a lot of things. I was kind of telling them ‘Don’t look at the score.’ We’re trying to focus on the things that we’re trying to establish and trying to work on, so I think it’s really beneficial, especially coming into next week with our home opener.

“To have that opportunity to have them put their uniform on, to have the routine and just to be in front of our fans and a different opponent, I think it’s really important at this point in the season,” she added.

For the full box score, click here.

The next time the Irish will take the court at Purcell Pavilion will be next Monday, Nov. 7, in their regular season opener against Northern Illinois. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

